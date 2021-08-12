Birthday Club
Henderson Fire Department undergoing school bus extrication training

By Derek Mullins
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters turned up the heat Wednesday, getting in some training on how to mitigate a school bus incident if students were trapped.

The training has been taking place since Monday. Due to the recent high temperatures, firefighters have been training during the evening to prevent possible overheating.

“What we’re doing is a low frequency, low risk event, meaning this is something we don’t deal with a lot, thankfully,” Captain Chris Watson with the Henderson Fire Department said. “And we just want to put our hands on them and understand what it’s going to take in case an incident were to occur.”

The Henderson County Public Schools donated the buses for this week’s training.

