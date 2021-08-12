Heat Advisory, Isolated Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and hot as high temps climb into the mid 90s. A southwest breeze gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour will temper the effects of the heat a bit this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is the combination of hot temperatures coupled with high humidity to create a heat index of 103 to 108 this afternoon. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will provide temporary relief from the heat.

A cold front will snap the heat and humidity beginning Friday afternoon. The sweeping cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms , but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the upper 80s to 90-degrees under party sunny skies.

With the passage of the front, markedly cooler and less humid on Saturday. Skies becoming partly sunny with a few spotty showers as temps cascade into the mid-80s. Saturday night, clear and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

