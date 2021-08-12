Birthday Club
German Township FD holding recognition ceremony

German Township Fire Department.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The German Township Fire Department is holding a ceremony Thursday to recognize the lifesaving efforts of multiple agencies.

Officials say on June 25, German Township FD, along with members of other agencies, the AMR Ambulance Service, Deaconess Midtown, and Central Dispatch, all played pivotal roles in a medical emergency call for a man who had fallen.

According to a press release, when authorities arrived on scene, they found the man in cardiac arrest.

Officials say because of the actions taken by everyone involved, they were able to regain the man’s pulse and take him to a hospital.

They say that patient has since been released from the hospital with no evidence of lasting side effects.

That ceremony will take place at the German Township Fire Department Headquarters at 8400 Saint Wendel Road.

It’s set to start at 6 p.m.

