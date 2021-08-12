Birthday Club
Farbest Foods announces $32.5M expansion plan for Huntingburg plant

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Farbest Foods is set to update and expand its facility in Dubois County.

Company officials say this $32.5 million expansion is slated to update current process lines and add automation.

Officials tell 14 News this automation will replace about 22 jobs at the Huntingburg plant. None of these positions are filled right now, so no employee will be losing their job due to these renovations.

This project will serve to round out later changes that have been ongoing at the plant since 2017.

