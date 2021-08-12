Exhibit centered around Hubble Space Telescope makes stop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Preston Arts Center on the campus of Henderson Community College is hosting an exhibit centered around the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

The traveling exhibit is made available directly from the Hubble Project Office at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“It’s very interactive, educational - you can watch small movies on different planets, stars, galaxies,” Stacey Howell with the Preston Arts Center said. “They’ve found you can see what the Hubble looks like in space, how it operates in space.”

The exhibit will run until September 17.

Masks will be required to visit.

