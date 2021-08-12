Birthday Club
Emergency crews called to possible water rescue

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say several emergency crews have been called to a possible water rescue.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Nugent Drive and Waterworks.

Henderson Dispatchers say the fire department, sheriff’s office, police department, and rescue squad are all responding.

We have a crew on the way. We’ll keep you updated.

