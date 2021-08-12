Easterseals Rehab Center announces new partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehab Center announced a new partnership with Mental Health America of Vanderburgh Co. Thursday.

Easterseals says the partnership was made to help with the growing mental heath crisis in the community and will provide more mental health information, education, and resources for families.

Kelly Schneider, Easterseals President says, ”The three main areas are training, support groups, and outreach and education. So we’re really thrilled to bring their strong programs under our umbrella. We’ve been working for several years to expand our psychology services and this partnership is going to be a great opportunity for us to serve more people in this community.”

Click here to learn more about the resources available.

