Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Commissioners say there an executive order declaring a local disaster emergency.

It comes as COVID-19 continues to spread both locally and nationally.

The order shows Gov. Holcomb has renewed the public health emergency executive order in Indiana until Aug. 31.

Click here to read the executive order from Vanderburgh Commissioners.

The order says masks must be worn in county buildings.

Wednesday, Evansville officials said they must be worn in city-owned buildings.

