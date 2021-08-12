Deputies: Man hospitalized following 4-wheeler crash in Henderson Co.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man was sent to the hospital after a four-wheeler crash on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on Airline Road near Barren Church Road around 1:40 p.m.
Deputies say the driver of the four-wheeler, 53-year-old Dewey Dunagan of Henderson County, ran off the road and hit a fence.
Officials say Dunagan was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
