Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Crews work to remove Pigeon Creek Bridge along Highway 41

Bridge removal
Bridge removal(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction continues to move forward on Highway 41, where a large project to replace the Pigeon Creek Bridge is underway.

Thursday, crews began removing the old bridge.

The replacement is needed after a truck hit the bridge, damaging it beyond repair.

INDOT officials say the actual construction of the new bridge is expected to start next spring.

Work in the area has been underway since early June.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Tommy Gibson
Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case

Latest News

Source: Raycom Media
Meeting set to discuss project planned on Fairview Dr. in Daviess Co.
Person accused of assaulting firefighters at car fire
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 148 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
On Monday, the Charleston County School Board will vote on school reopening plans.
McLean Co. Schools now requiring masks