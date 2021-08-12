Crews work to remove Pigeon Creek Bridge along Highway 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction continues to move forward on Highway 41, where a large project to replace the Pigeon Creek Bridge is underway.

Thursday, crews began removing the old bridge.

The replacement is needed after a truck hit the bridge, damaging it beyond repair.

INDOT officials say the actual construction of the new bridge is expected to start next spring.

Work in the area has been underway since early June.

