Creating a homework routine as kids return to school

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Getting back to school also means getting back to homework.

It can already be a struggle after a summer off but even more so for kids who were used to virtual learning.

We asked a therapist at Owensboro Health for advice on getting kids back into the homework routine.

He said families need to put together a schedule and communicate that with their kids so they know the expectations.

“Before school starts. Let them know, ‘hey - this is when we are going to do homework. Here are the times. Here’s what we expect with this,’” said David Roark, a therapist at Owensboro Health. “Then you come in and maybe you take a break. Maybe you hit the ground running. Whatever you decide as a family is best for you.”

Roark says it’s also good to start having downtime, especially near bedtime.

He suggests doing some reading or other academic activities.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

