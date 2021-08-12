Creating a homework routine as kids return to school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Getting back to school also means getting back to homework.

It can already be a struggle after a summer off but even more so for kids who were used to virtual learning.

We asked a therapist at Owensboro Health for advice on getting kids back into the homework routine.

He said families need to put together a schedule and communicate that with their kids so they know the expectations.

“Before school starts. Let them know, ‘hey - this is when we are going to do homework. Here are the times. Here’s what we expect with this,’” said David Roark, a therapist at Owensboro Health. “Then you come in and maybe you take a break. Maybe you hit the ground running. Whatever you decide as a family is best for you.”

Roark says it’s also good to start having downtime, especially near bedtime.

He suggests doing some reading or other academic activities.

