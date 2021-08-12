Catching up with Lilly King: Evansville native brings home three Olympic medals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two-time Olympian Lilly King is back in the United States, after medaling three times in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Killy says she is feeling good and happy to be home.

“It had been such a long ride leading up to it,” says King. “Four years is normally long enough, as it is, and then to add that year onto that.”

Even after being delayed by a year, the 2020 Games still looked a little different, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

King says the Olympic Village was pretty normal - just masks and daily COVID-19 tests.

She says competition days, on the other hand, were a different story.

“I would say the ‘no fans’ aspect of it was the worst part,” says King, “and I would say the most noticeable restriction.”

She says not having as many fans in the stands made it more difficult to gear up for her races.

“Everybody who had been there before and had been in it and felt that energy before was definitely having a little bit of trouble getting up to swim finals,” says King, “but you know, that’s just kind of what we had to deal with. I think we made it work pretty well.”

She added, “I’m still really proud of what I did and how I handled myself. Coming off of a really disappointing 100-meter breaststroke for me, and then being able to really turn my meet around and have one of the best races of my career so far. I think it just showed how far I’ve come as an athlete.”

On the other side of the world, her community gathered to cheer her on during two Evansville community watch parties.

[PREVIOUS: Lilly King wins silver medal in 200m breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics]

“There is a big meet every year,” says King, “but there is nothing quite like the Olympics. It brings the country together. It brings the community together.”

The hometown girl spent her time hanging out with some of the biggest names in sports. King admits that can still catch her by surprise.

“I saw Allyson Felix in the elevator,” says King. “I was like, ‘Ok! Be cool! It’s fine! It’s just Allyson Felix! No big deal!’”

So what’s next for the two-time Olympian?

King says she is traveling to Italy later this month to compete for the International Swimming League. This is her third season with the Cali Condors - a pro swim club based out of San Francisco, California.

Could we see King in the red, white and blue again?

“Oh yeah, for sure,” says King. “I will be definitely training through Paris. After that is kind of up in the air. Not totally sure about where my career is going to go after that, but for sure, will be training through Paris.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.