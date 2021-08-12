Birthday Club
Break in the heat this weekend

8/11 14 First Alert at 4 p.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After sweating through triple-digit heat index values for the week, the Tri-State will get a break in the swelter this weekend.  A cold front to our north will head toward the Ohio River late Thursday night and early Friday.  The front will trigger showers and storms as it collides with the sultry air over the region.  Temperatures on Friday will head back down into the middle 80s and stay there through the weekend.  A few strong storms are possible early Friday, although models show the front weakening as it moves in.  Highs on Saturday and Sunday should stay around 85 degrees.  The milder air will remain for the first half of next week.  Scattered showers and storms possible again Tuesday-Thursday.

