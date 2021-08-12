Attorney General Cameron pleading with Ky. Supreme Court to halt Gov. Beshear’s order on masking

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron submitted a filing with the Kentucky Supreme Court on Wednesday, calling the court to halt Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring masks in all schools.

The move echoes a lawsuit Cameron filed last year in response to Beshear suspending in-person classes.

Both moves have been of particular interest to schools in the Tri-State.

Owensboro Catholic Schools held their first day of school on Wednesday.

“Lot of happy faces, not just on the parents but the kids are happy as well,” Keith Osborne, chief administrative officer at Owensboro Catholic Schools said.

Every student and faculty member was wearing a mask.

Osborne said they wanted to recreate last year where officials didn’t have to close down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“A large reason for that was because we wore masks all year long,” Osborne said.

Owensboro Catholic officials were ahead of the game with their own mandate, but the governor’s executive order on Tuesday ensured all Kentucky schools would be masked up.

“It is a fact that masks work,” Gov. Beshear said.

Attorney General Cameron is asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to halt the order because of movements earlier this year by the General Assembly to limit the governor’s power.

“The General ssembly passed laws that simply asked him to consult with them and work with them to make decisions that affect all 120 counties,” Cameron said.

Last year, Cameron was attached to a lawsuit aimed against Beshear’s mandate to halt in-person teaching.

Heritage Christian School, an Owensboro school, was also a part of the lawsuit.

Although Owensboro Catholic Schools weren’t a part of the lawsuit, school officials voiced support for it.

One year later, Osborne says they have changed their tune because of their past success with masking.

“Masks not only mitigated the spread of COVID, but it also mitigated the spread of strep throat, the common cold and other various childhood illnesses that we deal with every year when we have kids back in the building,” he explained.

Cameron stressed that his filing with the court is based solely on the legality of the governor’s actions, not the legitimacy of mask wearing.

The first time Beshear’s ability to act on COVID-19 was questioned before the Kentucky Supreme Court, the governor won.

Crystal Staley, the governor’s director of communications, spoke about the attorney general’s actions, saying they weren’t being made in good faith.

She cited a Franklin Circuit Court ruling that found laws limiting Beshear’s emergency powers regarding the pandemic are unconstitutional.

Heritage Christian School Administrator Tracy Ladd told 14 News they will follow the governor’s order.

“We had a very good first day of school with happy parents and eager students,” Ladd said. “We had high attendance even with parents concerned about their children wearing masks.”

