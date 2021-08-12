Affidavit: Evansville woman facing several charges after chasing man on e-scooter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she chased a man with her car before allegedly firing a shot at him.

Officers were called to Glenwood Middle School for a report of shots fired around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

There, police spoke with the victim, who told them he was riding an e-scooter in the area of Sweetser and Bedford when a white car began chasing him.

The victim said the car hit the scooter, knocking it to the ground as he jumped off.

According to an affidavit, the man ran through some yards and down an alley, where he crouched near an electric box.

That’s where he says the woman from the car fired a shot at him.

The victim showed officers the car was parked in the 800 block of Sweetser Avenue.

Authorities saw the woman get into the car before moving back toward a fence line. They say they watched her reach into the fence line that was covered in vines.

More officers arrived in the area, and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Lisa File, approached them.

They say File denied firing a gun at the man but admitted trying to scare him by chasing him in her car.

Officers checked the fence line that File went to and say they found a baggy that field-tested for synthetic marijuana and another bag that field-tested for meth.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on criminal recklessness and drug-related charges.

After getting a search warrant for File’s car, officers say they found a loaded handgun in the truck with an altered serial number.

