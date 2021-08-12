Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

3-year-old cancer patients reunite after forming sweet bond while hospitalized

By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - It’s not uncommon for cancer patients to support each other while they undergo chemotherapy.

But in this case, the patients are only 3 years old.

Two kids are teaching big lessons about the power of friendship.

These two might have been separated for only two months, but it was a very long journey that brought them together.

“During that time, those two months, they would send little videos back and forth, FaceTime, and they just continually asked to see each other,” said Dani Porter, Mack’s mom.

Both Mack and Payson met earlier this year while living on the same floor at Phoenix Children’s as they both battled different forms of pediatric cancer.

Once they went home, they weren’t seeing each other as often.

The two were separated for two months, reuniting late last month, and now they’re now in remission together.

“They know what each other are going through, like they know the heart, where we can all guess and we can all understand it to a bit, but they know 3-year-old pediatric cancer,” said Ty Porter, Mack’s dad.

They might only be 3, but their relationship is teaching big lessons to the adults around them.

Said Dani Porter: “The human experience has so many hard things and it can be so much better if we’re just are good to each other.”

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Tommy Gibson
Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at...
London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review
Hopkins Co. students on 2nd day of school.
Hopkins Co. students on 2nd day of school
Former President Donald Trump has sought to shield his tax records for years.
Judge: House entitled to some of Trump’s financial records
FILE - Former U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak was interviewed by Senate investigators Wednesday.
Senate panel interviews former US attorney in Trump probe