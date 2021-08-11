Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the mid-90s. A Heat Advisory is the combination of hot temperatures coupled with high humidity to create a heat index of 103 to 108 this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will provide temporary relief from the heat.

We’re following some breaking news from overnight in Evansville. A man was shot near a bar on West Franklin Street. Police believe they have the suspect.

Today could be the motherload for heading back to school. A second wave of EVSC students, along with Warrick and Daviess County, just to name a few.

Henderson County students hit the books again too and masks will be a part of the dress code, at least for right now as Governor Andy Beshear puts a mask mandate in place.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

