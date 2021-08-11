Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Warrick Co. students return to classrooms

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County students are headed to school Wednesday morning.

[WCSC to require masks in school buildings through August]

Those students will be required to wear masks for the start of this school year.

It was a bit of a controversial decision among parents.

[Group of Warrick Co. parents call for no masks at school board meeting]

The school corporation also has a new superintendent this year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in Ky. schools
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in all Ky. schools
EPD asking for help to identify suspects
EPD looking for burglary suspects
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case
Lamarrio Fields.
Man arrested on child molestation charges in Evansville

Latest News

Construction ongoing during 1st days of class at Apollo High.
Construction ongoing during 1st days of class at Apollo High
Warrick Co. students return to classrooms.
Warrick Co. students return to classrooms
Easing mask anxiety in children as they head back to school.
Easing mask anxiety in children as they head back to school
Ohio Co. students start school Wednesday.
Ohio Co. students start school Wednesday