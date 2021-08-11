Warrick Co. students return to classrooms
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County students are headed to school Wednesday morning.
[WCSC to require masks in school buildings through August]
Those students will be required to wear masks for the start of this school year.
It was a bit of a controversial decision among parents.
[Group of Warrick Co. parents call for no masks at school board meeting]
The school corporation also has a new superintendent this year.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.