Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - A voicemail sent to parents in the Science Hill School District on Tuesday described Governor Andy Beshear as a “liberal lunatic.”

The message was from Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. It was sent to all parents in the district on the eve of the first day of school.

The comments were in response to Beshear’s new mask mandate for all Kentucky schools announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“As you already know and probably have already heard, this liberal lunatic that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order mandating masks for all students and adults in school. What this means is the professional opinion of your superintendent doesn’t matter. The opinion of your school board doesn’t matter. And you as parents, your opinion doesn’t matter because I know exactly how you all feel about your children wearing masks. And believe me, I’m as frustrated as you are over this. Starting in the morning, all students will have to wear masks on the bus and inside the building, as well as adults inside of our buildings will have to be masked tomorrow. We’re hoping this will be fought in court this week and we’ll get this overturned. I’ll let you know as soon as I hear something further. I’m sorry. Thank you.”

Superintendent Dyehouse said he sent the voicemail because he was frustrated with the governor’s mask mandate.

“It stirred up a bit of a fuss I guess, but that’s why I did it. To get someone’s attention,” Dyehouse said.

Dyehouse says Science Hill had a plan to keep kids safe and most parents agree with him to let masks be optional.

“I think my frustration, the governor made me look like a liar. It made me look like a liar,” Dyehouse said.

He says they went in-person more than any other Kentucky district last year and only had 10 positive cases.

“We spent 1.2 million on a new HVAC system. It’s a Dycan and filters the air in and out, better than any system in the world,” Dyehouse said.

Some parents agree with him and didn’t send their kids to school.

“She has a voice. She doesn’t want to wear a mask. I’m not going to force that,” Nikki Burke said.

But others believe the comment was wrong. Stephanie Wilson says her kids, such as her daughter, Chloe, will now be homeschooled.

“Honestly it was unprofessional of him to say that. With that being said it, is his opinion. He should have been nicer about it,” Chloe Wilson said.

Dyehouse said 90% of the parents in the school system are against the mask mandate. Some parents we spoke to today say they do believe that more than 10% of the community does want masks to be worn.

Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse talks to me about calling @GovAndyBeshear a “liberal lunatic” in a one call to parents. He says it was over frustration with most of the community not wanting to be told to wear masks to school. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/2PAR4PyWsh — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 11, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.