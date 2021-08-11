USI unveils 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team announces the exciting, action-packed 27-game slate for 2021-22 that includes an exhibition visit to Auburn University before the regular season home-opener versus Oakland City University in Screaming Eagles Arena.

The exhibition visit to Auburn is set for November 5 in Auburn, Alabama. The Screaming Eagles will be playing the Auburn Tigers for the first time in the history of the program.

USI tips off the regular season at home for the second-straight season when the Eagles host Oakland City (November 18), the first of a six-game non-conference slate. The Eagles also are hosting a non-conference contest with Loras College (December 9), in addition to making visits to Cedarville University (November 22), Kentucky Wesleyan College (November 24), Northwood University (December 18) and Grand Valley State University (December 20).

The USI-KWC match-up is the second game of a four-year, home-and-home series and will be the first contest between the two rivals at the Sports Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, since 2013-14.

USI also has an early start to the 20-game Great Lakes Valley Conference slate by hosting the University of Indianapolis November 29 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The remainder of the home GLVC schedule includes Southwest Baptist University (January 8), McKendree University (January 17), the University of Illinois Springfield (January 20), Lewis University (January 22), Rockhurst University (February 3), William Jewell College (February 5), Maryville University (February 17), Missouri University of Science & Technology (February 19), and Lindenwood University (February 26).

The GLVC road schedule begins the first week of December when USI visits Illinois Springfield (December 2) before pausing conference action until the start of the new calendar. USI resumes the league road campaign with visits to McKendree (January 2) and Lewis (January 4). The balance of the GLVC road games features Lindenwood (January 6), UIndy (January 15), Truman State University (January 27), Quincy University (January 29), Drury University (February 10), Southwest Baptist University (February 12), and the University of Missouri-St. Louis (February 24).

The GLVC Tournament is slated for March 3-6 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The NCAA II Midwest Regional is set for March 12-15, while the NCAA II Elite Eight quarterfinals and semifinals are at the Ford Center, March 23-26. The national championship game is March 26 at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

Schedule Notes:

USI has won 20-or-more games in 23 of the last 29 seasons and has reached 25-or-more wins eight of the last 20 years.

USI has two teams on the schedule that appeared in the 2021 NCAA Division II Midwest Regional (Lewis, Truman State) and Truman State, which appeared in the NCAA II Elite Eight.

A total of 12 teams on the schedule were in their respective conference tournaments.

USI’s all-time record against teams on the schedule is 418-180 (.700).

The Eagles have won 36 of the last 37 home openers.

USI has a record of 18-5 since moving into Screaming Eagles Arena in 2019.

Ticket prices for 2021-22: Courtside Seats: $415; Lower Bowl: $195; Upper Bowl: $180.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.