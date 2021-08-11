Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Toys for Tots searching for donations to support new warehouse

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toys for Tots are looking for donations to help fix up their newly donated warehouse.

Officials say the warehouse will be used as a space for children to go and get toys, but the building is run down and has holes in the ceiling.

They are asking community members to donate wood, roofing supplies, manpower - anything to help.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in Ky. schools
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in all Ky. schools
Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
EPD asking for help to identify suspects
EPD looking for burglary suspects

Latest News

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now officially in the record books, Tell City native Krista Blunk...
Tell City native reflects on broadcasting experience at Tokyo Olympics
Warrick Co. family preps for back to school
Warrick Co. family preps for back to school
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings
Owensboro resident flies jet with the Blue Angels
Owensboro resident flies jet with the Blue Angels