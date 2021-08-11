Toys for Tots searching for donations to support new warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toys for Tots are looking for donations to help fix up their newly donated warehouse.

Officials say the warehouse will be used as a space for children to go and get toys, but the building is run down and has holes in the ceiling.

They are asking community members to donate wood, roofing supplies, manpower - anything to help.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.