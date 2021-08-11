Tell City native reflects on broadcasting experience at Tokyo Olympics

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now officially in the record books, a Tell City woman is reflecting on her Olympic debut from the broadcasting booth.

14 News first introduced Krista Blunk in July, as she was preparing to cover four Olympic sports during the 2020 Games.

[PREVIOUS: Tell City native set to call Olympic Games as broadcaster]

After two jam-packed weeks, Blunk says it was an experience “like nothing she’s ever done before.” To put that into perspective, she has nearly three decades worth of previous work in the industry.

“This was a completely different adventure,” says Blunk.

Blunk says she ended up covering six sports, including judo, fencing, canoe slalom, shooting, and artistic swimming.

“The crew, these are Olympians sitting next to you,” says Blunk. “They have such pride in their sport. You want to do it justice.”

She also covered race walking.

“At first I thought, ‘What are we going to talk about for an hour and a half,’ but it ended up being a lot of fun,” says Blunk.

Blunk actually called the competitions from Connecticut - the home of NBC Sports - due to pandemic restrictions.

So as anyone can image, Blunk says there was quite a bit of caffeine and adrenaline fueling her Olympic debut.

”Yeah, the schedule was probably the trickiest,” says Blunk. “I will tell you that you cannot prepare for it. It was different every day. It was different every week.”

Blunk says there are many moments she will forever cherish during her coverage of the Games, like Japan’s gold medals in judo.

“In one round, a brother and sister both won gold,” says Blunk, “and that was really quite a moment to see that happen and to make history that had never been done before.”

Blunk says her Tokyo coverage isn’t over yet. She is slated to cover men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball in the upcoming Paralympic Games.

“There is something about the Olympics that brings people together,” says Blunk. “When you feel very divided with everything else that is going on in the world, I love how it brings people together.”

Blunk says she will be heading back to the east coast next weekend with the Paralympic Games starting Monday, August 24.

“On social media, it’s hard to believe how many people are following and watching and care,” says Blunk. “I just want to thank everybody for the support.”

