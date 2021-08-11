Tell City Marksmen look to build off 2020 momentum

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2020 season was filled with highs and lows for the Marksmen.

Although failing to advance in the postseason, Tell City’s 5-0 start was the program’s best run in 28 years.

The 1992 Marksmen won their first 12 games before losing in the semi-state.

Newly appointed head coach Mac Webb, who was hired days before the high school athletics restart, was one of the keys to the Marksmen’s success last year.

Going into his second season with Tell City, Webb said that he hopes to take advantage of their momentum.

“It was definitely something that I’ll remember forever, my first year, and then just the joy the kids felt playing on Friday nights,” Webb said. “Everyone wanted tickets to a limited attendance game, they’re going to remember those things. Everything last year, we want to change the ending, but it was still a great year.”

Senior Keaton Lloyd, who led Tell City with 564 rushing yards last season, and four-year starting quarterback Aden Dodson are expected to build a strong foundation in the backfield this year.

“We’re trying to build tradition here,” Dodson said. “We’re trying to build a program, it’s not all about us, it’s about the program. So, we’re just worried about winning honestly.”

For the senior leaders, that winning mentality stems from a collective team effort.

“Everybody’s wanting to come in on the off-season and put in a lot of work,” Lloyd said. “A lot of hard work and dedication and I believe it’ll be the best for us.”

The Marksmen will face-off against Perry Central for week 1.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.