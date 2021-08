JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest may be over, but thanks to the half-pot, one person will be over $140,000 richer.

The half-pot closed out at $141,110.

Officials will announce the winner at 10 Wednesday morning.

It’s happening at the Jasper Train Depot.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.