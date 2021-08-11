Revitalization study expected for Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A study is being done on Highway 41 in Henderson.

The study is called the 41 North Revitalization Study.

With the I-69 project underway, the Planning Commission wants to see what effects the project will have on the Highway 41 corridor, also known as “The Strip.”

Stakeholders of affected properties, planning commission members and city commissioners will come together and use the information gathered from the study to come up with solutions.

“Streetscaping, maybe providing some zoning regulation updates,” Planning Commission Executive Director Brian Bishop said. “Things that would make the strip a place that people would want to go once I 69 is built. Cause our concern is that it would become more desolate and then that way it’s not as productive from a business or a tax based standpoint.”

Officials say a meeting will be held at the beginning of September that will begin the study, which will last from nine months to a year.

