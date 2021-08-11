Police: Teen charged after house shot in Owensboro
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shots fired report Tuesday night.
That call came in around 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holly Avenue.
There, officers say they found a home that was hit several times with gunfire.
Luckily, they say no one was inside the home during the time of the shooting.
Police say a 17-year-old ran when officers arrived and say the teen tossed a gun.
Officers were able to apprehend the teenager and say they recovered the gun.
The 17-year-old was taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The juvenile faces several charges, including criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and fleeing police.
