Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was shot near a bar on West Franklin Street late Tuesday night.

Police say it happened after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Lamasco’s.

They got reports that several shots were fired.

They say the victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital with what they say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they stopped a car matching the description given to them and believe they have a suspect in custody.

We’ll update this story as we get new information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.