Owensboro resident flies jet with Blue Angels

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Blue Angels were in Owensboro, where Detective Hunter Hinton received the opportunity to fly a jet with them on Wednesday evening.

“It was intense, super intense, but it was fun,” Detective Hinton said. “Going fast, going upside down, and then we did one maneuver where it was like being in space, so I felt like there was no gravity. Things were floating around, I was floating around. I’m very proud of myself for that, I didn’t pass out either, I stayed awake the whole time. Hopefully my kids and my nephew and my sisters will be able to remember, as well as my wife, so it was once in a lifetime.”

Officials say Hinton spent roughly an hour in the air.

