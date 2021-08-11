Owensboro commissioner approve projects at specially called meeting

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) -Several Owensboro projects passed during a specially called commissioner’s meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Watson says a common theme among these projects is success.

Among the projects approved, construction can begin for the Big Rivers Electric Corporation move.

The board voted for the city to receive financial incentives, once the corporation’s headquarters moves to Owensboro. They include payment for providing parking from Texas Gas Transmission.

”We own the lot across the street, and they didn’t want to walk across the street at night, and I didn’t want them to,” Mayor Watson said. “There’s a little off lot where they put their fleet vehicles, and they had damage and stuff there. So we were going to have to pave that lot, put up light, and protect them. So this seemed to be the most logical thing, is we were in negotiations with the hotel, and the apartments were contained with the boardwalk parking and that parking garage.”

The Mayor says this is for overflow parking, for employees who work in the area and the general public.

Now Big Rivers has the whole block that was deeded to them.

The Mayor says now that the board has approved the agreement, they can start digging.

So what about that hotel he mentioned?

That’ll be the third new hotel in Owensboro, a move that the mayor says will have an extremely positive economic impact for the city.

”To coordinate the size of the hotel and to get apartments on there, the original plan was to have x number of hotels rooms, and that got down so you can have all the parking there for the boardwalk scenario. So they just had to reconfigure the design a little bit,” Mayor Watson said.

That adjustment changes the plans from 120 hotel rooms to 110 rooms.

City leaders say adjusting the scope of the project will make sure it’s not a massive overhaul and will better fit the size of downtown.

Another order that was approved was the purchase of two buildings on the riverfront.

The mayor says he’s hoping to have another corporate headquarters there.

