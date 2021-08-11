Ohio County Schools now requiring masks per Gov. Beshear’s new mandate

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Schools are back in session.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s new mandate that requires students and teachers to wear masks came just on Tuesday, making for a fast change for staff like Beaver Dam Elementary Principal Ginger Tichenor.

“It was a quick turnaround for sure,” Tichenor said. “We had an open house last night and because the mandate was immediate, we were handing out masks at the door last night.”

Some parents say the turnaround was too quick.

“It wasn’t very fair,” Ohio County Schools parent Hughston Taylor said. “I imagine parents in other counties, they get a good heads up. We only got a day.”

Masks were required before school let out for the summer, so Tichenor says kids picked up where they left off.

“They get used to wearing it all day, we get used to wearing it all day,” Tichenor said. “They handle it very well.”

“They were just happy to go back. Last year, the last semester it didn’t bother them,” Taylor said. “They’re young so they got used to it, but it’s us parents that have to deal with it.”

Tichenor says what matters is having kids at school where they’re fed and safe.

“Everything’s going as well as it can be,” Tichenor said. “We’re just glad to have the kids in the building. These students love to be here, they need to be here, and we’re going to take care of them while they’re in the building.”

McLean and Hancock Counties weren’t requiring masks before the new mandate either. These districts have two more weeks to prepare before school starts.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.