Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., 3 area counties in red

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 2,507 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 790,926 cases and 13,680 deaths.

The state map shows 203 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 75 new cases in Warrick County, 36 new cases in Gibson County, 23 new cases in Spencer County, 17 new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Perry and Posey Counties, and eight new cases in Pike County.

The map shows, in our area, Gibson, Perry, and Posey Counties are all in red for the two metric score.

Vanderburgh County is still in orange, but has a score of 2.5, which is well over the threshold for EVSC officials to require masks.

Masks will be required once again in the Civic Center complex in downtown Evansville.

That announcement came from the Vanderburgh County Building Authority.

They say, starting Thursday, everyone who goes inside the facilities must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 24,227 cases, 407 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,444 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,483 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,994 cases, 40 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,965 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,808 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,458 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,465 cases, 35 deaths

