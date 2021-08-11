Birthday Club
Man wanted for sexual abuse in custody in Ohio Co.

Wayne Moxley
Wayne Moxley(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies say they now have a wanted man in custody after he ran from them Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they pulled over 51-year-old Wayne Moxley on Old Askins Road, but he took off running.

They say they searched the area, but couldn’t find him. He was considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Deputies say he was wanted for Sexual Abuse, Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process, and Persistent Felony Offender.

They say early Wednesday morning he was found and arrested.

