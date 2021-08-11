Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they have arrested a man after a lengthy investigation involving several victims.

Tommy Gibson, 41, is charged 26 counts that include sexual abuse of a victim under 12.

Police say 15 of those counts carry a penalty of 20 to 50 years. They say the rest each carry a penalty of five to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.