Man accused of sexual assault of children in Madisonville
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they have arrested a man after a lengthy investigation involving several victims.
Tommy Gibson, 41, is charged 26 counts that include sexual abuse of a victim under 12.
Police say 15 of those counts carry a penalty of 20 to 50 years. They say the rest each carry a penalty of five to 10 years in prison.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.