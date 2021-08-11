Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team has released their 2021-22 schedule, which is highlighted by a trip to Lakeland, Florida for the Terrace Hotel Classic.

The Panthers open up their schedule on November 12th and 13th at the Pops Duncan Classic hosted by Trevecca Nazarene. On the 12th they will face 2021 NCAA runner-up and perennial powerhouse Drury, followed by a matchup against Southwest Baptist the next day.

Following two non-conference matchups against Illinois-Springfield and Missouri St. Louis, KWC will travel down to Florida Southern College for the Terrace Hotel Classic. On November 26th Kentucky Wesleyan will take on the host, Florida Southern. On the 27th the Panthers will take on the Fighting Knights of Lynn University.

Kentucky Wesleyan opens conference play on December 2nd and 4th as they play host to Hillsdale and Findlay at the Sportscenter. The Panthers close out the month of December with a tough homestand, taking on G-MAC contenders Ohio Dominican on the 29th, followed by a matchup against reigning regular season conference champions Cedarville.

The Panthers open up the near year with a marquee matchup, traveling to 2021 G-MAC tournament champion Tiffin on January 6th. Also on that road trip will be conference newcomer Ashland, who KWC will face on January 8th. Ashland is coming off a impressive season where they reached the NCAA Sweet Sixteen before falling to eventual national runner-up Drury.

KWC will play five of their seven Februray games on the road, opening the month up with a two-game road trip, facing off against Cedarville on the 3rd and Ohio Dominican on the 5th. Following a homestand against Tiffin and Ashland on the 10th and 12th, the Panthers hit the road for their final three games of the regular season. The Panthers take on Trevecca Nazarene on the 19th, then travel to Lake Erie and Ursiline on the 24th and 26th.

KWC will play 28 games total in their 2021-22 season, with 12 coming at home and 16 on the road. The renewal process for season tickets is currently underway. New season tickets will be available August 23rd and can be purchased by contacting Greg Richard at gregory.richard@kwc.edu.

Courtesy: KWC Athletics

