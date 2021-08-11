Henderson requiring masks in county buildings

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Exec. Brad Schneider said starting Monday, visitors in all county buildings will be required to wear masks.

He says staff will also be required to wear masks when they are interacting with visitors.

This comes as many businesses and now schools are once again requiring masks.

Tuesday, Governor Beshear issued a mask mandate for all Kentucky schools.

