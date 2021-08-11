Birthday Club
Henderson Co. park adding new features, playground equipment

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Sandy Lee Watkins Park in Henderson County is getting some new features.

The park will be getting more playground equipment, basketball courts and lights.

Brittney Lake is being expanded.

Crews are also working on a new walking trail to the Arch Bridge, which is also under construction alongside the 1920 historic bridge. With all the construction going on, officials with the parks department want to remind parks goers to be safe.

”Just be careful where you’re walking and stuff,” Henderson County Parks and Programs Director Theresa Childers said. “Especially stay off the new portion of the walking trail until it’s finished. Because we have two bridges going in, and we don’t want anyone to fall in the creek or anything like that.”

Officials say the bridge and lake should be done with in the next few months.

