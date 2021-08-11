Heat Advisory Extended

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the mid to upper 90s. A southwest breeze gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour will temper the effects of the heat a bit this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is the combination of hot temperatures coupled with high humidity to create a heat index of 104 to 110 this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will provide temporary relief from the heat.

Thursday, the main focus will be on the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be climb the mid-90s with heat indices soaring to 109. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible during peak heating.

A cold front will snap the heat and humidity beginning Friday afternoon. The sweeping cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms , but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the mid-80s under partly sunny skies and low temps in the mid-60s.

