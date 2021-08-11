Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Heat Advisory Extended

Cooler Saturday & Sunday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the mid to upper 90s. A southwest breeze gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour will temper the effects of the heat a bit this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is the combination of hot temperatures coupled with high humidity to create a heat index of 104 to 110 this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will provide temporary relief from the heat.

Thursday, the main focus will be on the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be climb the mid-90s with heat indices soaring to 109. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible during peak heating.

A cold front will snap the heat and humidity beginning Friday afternoon. The sweeping cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms , but it will also usher in cooler and less humid air through the weekend. In the wake of the front, high temps will drop into the mid-80s under partly sunny skies and low temps in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in Ky. schools
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in all Ky. schools
EPD asking for help to identify suspects
EPD looking for burglary suspects
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case
Lamarrio Fields.
Man arrested on child molestation charges in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/11
14 First Alert 8/11
8/10 10p Part 3
8/10 10p Part 3
8/10 6 p.m. part 3
8/10 6 p.m. part 3
8/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast