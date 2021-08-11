Hazardous heat, scattered storms, cooler weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Oppressive humidity and heat gripped the Tri-State again on Wednesday as the heat index climbed into the triple digits. Warm and muggy overnight with a low of 76. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the summer with a high of 95 and heat index in the 105-110 range. A cold front will trigger thunderstorms late Thursday night and early Friday to usher in cooler and drier air for the weekend. Friday’s highs will stop in the mid 80s. Over the weekend, a few scattered showers possible Saturday with sunny and dry for Sunday. Highs both days will stay in the low to mid 80s. Mild temps remain early next week with more scattered storms possible.

