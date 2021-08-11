Gibson County using grant funds to expand testing, vaccinations

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Following a spike in the COVID-19 infection rate, the Gibson County Health Department is using grant money to increase the availability of testing and vaccinations.

Gibson County is now in red on the state’s metrics map after the Indiana Department of Health upgraded it from orange earlier Wednesday.

In the hopes of slowing down the spread of the virus, county health department officials say they’re allocating $50,000 in grant money to increase testing and vaccinations.

This will enable them to test for the virus every day, and their free vaccination clinic can be up and running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This comes as the state reports Gibson County has 258 new cases per week for every 100,000 people. Over a seven-day period, health officials say about 15% of their tests came back positive.

The Health Department’s hope is that an increase in the county’s vaccination level will lead to a drop in COVID cases.

