Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson County using grant funds to expand testing, vaccinations

By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Following a spike in the COVID-19 infection rate, the Gibson County Health Department is using grant money to increase the availability of testing and vaccinations.

Gibson County is now in red on the state’s metrics map after the Indiana Department of Health upgraded it from orange earlier Wednesday.

In the hopes of slowing down the spread of the virus, county health department officials say they’re allocating $50,000 in grant money to increase testing and vaccinations.

This will enable them to test for the virus every day, and their free vaccination clinic can be up and running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This comes as the state reports Gibson County has 258 new cases per week for every 100,000 people. Over a seven-day period, health officials say about 15% of their tests came back positive.

The Health Department’s hope is that an increase in the county’s vaccination level will lead to a drop in COVID cases.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in Ky. schools
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in all Ky. schools
Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
EPD asking for help to identify suspects
EPD looking for burglary suspects

Latest News

Gibson County using grant funds to expand testing, vaccinations
Gibson County using grant funds to expand testing, vaccinations
Community leaders welcome back students at Foust Elementary.
Community leaders welcome back students at Foust Elementary
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 203 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; Masks required in Evansville buildings