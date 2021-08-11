First day back to school for 2nd half of EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s another big day for Indiana’s third-largest school system.

Students with the last names “K” through “Z” will head back to EVSC schools Wednesday.

EVSC says they really liked splitting students up last year for the first week of school to help ease everyone into the new school year.

As we’ve reported, EVSC students and staff will be coming to school Wednesday with a mask requirement.

This will be in place as long as there is a Vanderburgh County metric school on the COVID dashboard of 1.5.

When that score drops to a one or under, masks will not be required but recommended.

Right now, Vanderburgh is at a score of two and is in the “orange” zone.

EVSC is also asking that parents screen students before sending them to school for any COVID symptoms.

They will also be putting a focus on social and emotional learning this week and have counselors on hand.

