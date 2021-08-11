Birthday Club
First day back to school for 2nd half of EVSC students

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s another big day for Indiana’s third-largest school system.

Students with the last names “K” through “Z” will head back to EVSC schools Wednesday.

[Previous: Some EVSC students back in class Monday]

EVSC says they really liked splitting students up last year for the first week of school to help ease everyone into the new school year.

As we’ve reported, EVSC students and staff will be coming to school Wednesday with a mask requirement.

This will be in place as long as there is a Vanderburgh County metric school on the COVID dashboard of 1.5.

When that score drops to a one or under, masks will not be required but recommended.

Right now, Vanderburgh is at a score of two and is in the “orange” zone.

EVSC is also asking that parents screen students before sending them to school for any COVID symptoms.

[EVSC changing mask rules for start of school]

They will also be putting a focus on social and emotional learning this week and have counselors on hand.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

