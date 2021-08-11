Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in Ky. schools
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in all Ky. schools
EPD asking for help to identify suspects
EPD looking for burglary suspects
Jay Estes
Man charged in sexual abuse of child & porn case
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A neighbor describes his reaction after a Santa Barbara, California father suspected of killing...
Neighbor reacts to dad accused of killing kids in Mexico
Work on new Daviess County Middle School.
Work on new Daviess County Middle School
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace