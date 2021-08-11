Birthday Club
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

