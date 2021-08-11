Birthday Club
Easing mask anxiety in children as they head back to school

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We’ve been checking in with therapist David Roark this week as students return to school.

This time we asked how to ease any mask anxiety in our kids, especially for students who will wear one in a school where it’s not mandated.

Roark says if you’re negative about masks, your kids will be too.

“The one thing you can tell your kids is to remind them while they are doing it. And remind them and really be positive and complimentary for being able to do that. But that takes a lot of strength to be able to do something different and how mentally proud you are of them and how those strengths come into other parts of their life,” Roark said.

He said with older kids, process the benefits of the mask.

With younger ones, he said practice wearing masks at home or allow your child to choose their own fun mask, so they feel ownership over it.

