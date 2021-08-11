Birthday Club
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going

Michael Wood
Michael Wood(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a drunk driver was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday after crashing his car.

They say 33-year-old Michael Wood was found in the backseat of his car, parked off the road near the Millersburg and Oak Hill roundabout.

They say the car had heavy damage from crashing into and completely knocking down a railroad signal at Highway 57 and Kansas Road. They say he then apparently continued on to the other scene.

Deputies say Wood was extremely intoxicated and answered “a lot” and “too much” when asked how much he had to drink.

They say his blood alcohol was .296, which is more than three and a half times the legal limit.

He was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

