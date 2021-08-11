Construction ongoing during 1st days of class at Apollo High

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County students are also getting up early as they are set to head back to class Wednesday morning.

It’s a busy day as Owensboro Public Schools and the catholic schools also return to school.

Some students will be greeted with changes this year. Probably some of the biggest at Apollo High School.

14 News caught up with Daviess County Public Schools Director of Maintenance and Operations David Shutt to learn more about the construction projects at the school.

A new addition will add 28 classrooms and five resource rooms.

It will add some innovative space for students, like an engineering wing and animal science room.

Another big change will be the pickup line. The new addition will create a better way for parents to pick up their kids without causing a traffic backup out on the road.

All of that is just one part of several renovations.

We’re told they’ll begin renovations inside and when that’s done in the next few years, it will feel like a new school.

“Everybody is excited, and it’s a positive thing,” David Shutt said. “Any time you can improve a facility for the students and your staff, it’s a win-win. And everybody is looking forward to getting it completed and open.”

Shutt tells 14 News that this should be done in October, but there isn’t a date yet for when those students will move into the space.

