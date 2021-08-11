Birthday Club
Community leaders welcome back students at Foust Elementary

By Shaelie Clark
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Foust Elementary students were greeted in style Wednesday morning.

Different leaders across Owensboro cheered the kids on as they walked in for their first day.

“I think it’s really cool because these are people that save our community,” said Ally, a fourth-grader at Foust Elementary.

Foust’s new principal Beth Blandford also welcomed students Wednesday morning.

