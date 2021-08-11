Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed while working security in a car lot was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The funeral service for Brandon Shirley, 26, took place at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Roughly 1,500 friends, family, and law enforcement officers from across Kentucky and Indiana attended the service.

“It’s a bittersweet thing going on for us right now, because I look out and see this and I’m thinking, ‘Man, Brandon would be here just eating this up,’ because he loved it,” Brian Shirley, Brandon Shirley’s father, said. “But it’s bittersweet to us, because I wish I was in my backyard with my son standing next to me.”

As community members watched from overpasses waving flags and signs in support after the funeral, the deputy was led in procession down I-64 West to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands.

“This will not be easy,” Shannan McGuire, who watched Brandon Shirley’s procession, said. “You have got brothers and sisters who will guard you up. You have a community who will guard you up, but this will not be easy, but we are here for you.”

Brandon Shirley was shot at Rockford Lane Auto Sales early in the morning on Aug. 5, LMPD investigators said. At the time of the shooting, Shirley was in his uniform in his personal truck working a security detail at the lot. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said he was “targeted and ambushed.” No arrests have been made in the case.

A $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Shirley’s death is being offered.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked in the court security division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.

