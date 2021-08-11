‘Big Twig’ sculptures unveiled at Lake Malone State Park

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are three new statues to welcome visitors at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg County.

The “Big Twigs” were unveiled Wednesday morning.

The sculptures are 14 feet tall and are meant to encourage visitors to play outside and take in fresh air.

They include “Happy Malone” who welcomes visitors at his campsite, “Bobber Malone” who is lakeside fishing for the “big catch”, and “Oakley Malone” who is living large on the park’s hiking trail.

Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.

The “Big Twigs” were made possible by generous contributions from local organizations. The commissioned sculptures, created by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative, LLC, were funded by a grant from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation, along with matching donations from Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Old National Bank.



The Park is located at State Route 8001 in Dunmor and consists of more than 200 acres with hiking trails, camping sites, picnic pavilions and playground equipment. The 788-acre lake is enclosed by 50-foot sandstone bluffs and surrounded by hardwood forests.



