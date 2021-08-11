Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

‘Big Twig’ sculptures unveiled at Lake Malone State Park

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are three new statues to welcome visitors at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg County.

The “Big Twigs” were unveiled Wednesday morning.

The sculptures are 14 feet tall and are meant to encourage visitors to play outside and take in fresh air. 

They include “Happy Malone” who welcomes visitors at his campsite, “Bobber Malone” who is lakeside fishing for the “big catch”, and “Oakley Malone” who is living large on the park’s hiking trail.

Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.
Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.(Logan Porter)

The “Big Twigs” were made possible by generous contributions from local organizations. The commissioned sculptures, created by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative, LLC, were funded by a grant from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation, along with matching donations from Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Old National Bank.

Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.
Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.(Logan Porter)

The Park is located at State Route 8001 in Dunmor and consists of more than 200 acres with hiking trails, camping sites, picnic pavilions and playground equipment. The 788-acre lake is enclosed by 50-foot sandstone bluffs and surrounded by hardwood forests.

Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.
Big Twig statue at Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg Co.(Logan Porter)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police looking for a woman that they say was involved in a hit and run.
Evansville police identify woman involved in reported hit & run
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in Ky. schools
Gov. Beshear mandates masks in all Ky. schools
Erik Washington.
Police: Man shot near bar on West Franklin St., Evansville man arrested
Michael Wood
Deputies: drunk driver plows over railroad signal, keeps going
EPD asking for help to identify suspects
EPD looking for burglary suspects

Latest News

Wayne Moxley
Man wanted for sexual abuse in custody in Ohio Co.
Three vehicle car crash in Princeton
Three cars involved in crash in Princeton
Officials announce Strassenfest Half Pot winning ticket number
Officials announce Strassenfest Half Pot winning ticket number
Community leaders welcome back students at Foust Elementary.
Community leaders welcome back students at Foust Elementary