USI announces new swimming and diving coach

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Athletics announced the hiring of Cameron Kainer as the first head coach of the new Swimming and Diving program on Tuesday.

Jon Mark Hall, USI Director of Athletics says, “USI is very excited to have Cameron lead our new programs. He has extensive experience at the Division II level as a student-athlete and coach. We believe that Cameron is the right person to build the foundation for USI Swimming & Diving.”

Kainer comes to USI from the University of Alaska Fairbanks where he was the head coach in 2020-21. Prior to making the move to Alaska Fairbanks, Kainer was the head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving at his alma mater, the University of Texas Permian Basin, from 2013 to 2020.

“I am very excited and blessed to be named the first head swimming and diving coach at USI,” said Kainer.

The program is set to start competing in 2022-23.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

