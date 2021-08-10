Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Birthday Club
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

